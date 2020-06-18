Driver seriously injured in crash involving tractor-trailer

June 18, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT - Updated June 18 at 6:53 PM

ORANGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating after a driver was seriously injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash in Orange County along Route 20 around 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Omari R. Grey, 42, of Orange, was heading south on Route 20 when it crossed into the opposite lane and crashed into a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer head-on.

The impact caused the tractor-trailer to run off the road.

Grey was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said Grey was wearing a seatbelt.

The 59-year-old tractor-trailer driver of Rural Retreat was not injured. Police said he was wearing a seatbelt, as well.

Police continue to investigate.

