Driver seriously injured in crash involving tractor-trailer

ORANGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating after a driver was seriously injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer.
Troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash in Orange County along Route 20 around 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday.
A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Omari R. Grey, 42, of Orange, was heading south on Route 20 when it crossed into the opposite lane and crashed into a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer head-on.
The impact caused the tractor-trailer to run off the road.
Grey was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said Grey was wearing a seatbelt.
The 59-year-old tractor-trailer driver of Rural Retreat was not injured. Police said he was wearing a seatbelt, as well.
Police continue to investigate.
