Deputies search for 25-year-old man wanted in Amelia County

AMELIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - Deputies are searching for a 25-year-old man wanted out of Amelia County.
Deputies are asking anyone with information on Justin Tyquan Evans’ location to come forward, but caution that he could be armed and dangerous.
Evans is wanted by the sheriff’s office on two felony warrants of threats in writing and obstruction of justice.
Officials said Evans lives in Amelia but has connections to Chesterfield County.
Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 804-561-2118 or Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.