City, Venture Richmond partner to help restaurants through reopening phases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Venture Richmond and the City of Richmond have teamed up to help restaurants and other businesses through Phase Two of reopening with the “Picnic in a Parklet” program.
The program allows owners to receive design and permitting assistance for their requests for more outdoor space, particularly parklets.
Parklets are patio spaces built in the on-street parking lane in front of a business that can function as an area for customers to be outside or pick up items.
“Transforming our use of public space innovatively and sustainably requires partnerships just like this one,” said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney. “By linking the business and design communities, this program will expand the city’s growing network of creatively designed public spaces.”
Interested owners can contact Venture Richmond to assess business needs. If a parklet would be helpful and appropriate, Venture Richmond will then work with the American Institute of Architects Richmond Chapter to connect businesses with a certified architect for pro-bono parklet design services.
“We acknowledge the difficulty Richmond businesses face when trying to safely reopen and want to do what we can to make that easier on them,” said Max Hepp-Buchanan, Director of Riverfront and Downtown Placemaking for Venture Richmond. “Parklets have the potential to offer an attractive, comfortable space for customers to physically-distance adjacent to the business, which may be needed for a smoother reopening. We look forward to working with any business in the city that submits a request.”
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.