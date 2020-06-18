Chesterfield police search for driver, passengers after chase ends in crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a driver and several juvenile passengers after a chase ended in crash in Richmond.
Police say it started around 2 a.m. Thursday when officers tried to pull over a vehicle for speeding.
Officers say the driver did not stop and kept driving into Richmond down Midlothian Turnpike.
The chase ended when the driver crashed into a pole near the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Labrook Concourse.
Police say everyone in the car jumped out and took off.
Police say no one was injured but there was damage to the poll.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.