Charlottesville artist remembers slave auction block in Court Square

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Richard Parks, is the man who is keeping the history of the slave auction block in Court Square alive.
“I started paying more attention to it, and I realized that where it was placed, and what it is and what it says were all woefully inadequate as far as describing what happened on this corner for over 200 years,” Charlottesville artist Richard Parks said.
He started by changing the words on the plaque from “slave auction block” to “human auction block.”
"I thought that these people deserved to be called humans rather than slaves,” said Parks.
He now regularly brings flowers to the site and after every rain storm, will rewrite “1619” on the sidewalk with chalk to recognize when the first record of slaves arrived to Virginia.
In addition, he also tapes a copy of the plaque where it used to lie and posted a paper to the light pole that says “In remembrance of those who were bought and sold here.”
Parks says doesn’t do it for the attention, he only has one motive.
“I believe in social justice and I believe we need more of it not less.”
