World Refugee Month: It’s personal for one Richmond man

People can help Kher’s cause just by drinking a cup of coffee. Each bag of 734 Coffee tells a story of the refugee crisis, and the proceeds from all sales fund need-based scholarships for refugees. Kher started 734 Coffee to help fund the Humanity Helping Sudan Project programming. “734″ symbolizes a place of refuge — 7 N and 34 E are the geographical coordinates of Gambela, Ethiopia, where more than 200,000 live after fleeing South Sudan.