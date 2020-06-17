Ways to find hidden deals on Amazon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Amazon doesn’t always post its best deals on its home page. But there’s always a secret way to save money-- even on Amazon. Kyle James with the website ratherbeshopping.com put this list together.
He says if you’re not picky about the color of apparel-- there’s an easy hack. When you’re on the product page, select your size, then look at the price differences between colors. He points out a pair of Pumas. There’s almost a $20 difference in price between the colors.
Another thing you can do-- always check for warehouse deals. That’s the place where returned items go for resale. They’re pre-owned, used or open box specials with savings of 40% to 60% off.
Also check out Amazon renewed. That’s similar to the warehouse deals but this section focuses mainly on electronics, smartphones, and computers being sold at a big discount.
Did you know Amazon has coupons? They are not easy to find-- we had to google “amazon coupons” just to find the coupon page on the site. But, once you do-- you just click “Clip Coupon” to add the savings to your purchase.
And if you order household items on Amazon that you’ll need again and again you might want to try using the Subscribe & Save. That simple step will save you anywhere from 10-15% on the product.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.