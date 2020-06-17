Virtual tour of Ted Ellis’ art exhibit offers dialogue on race, police brutality

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - A virtual tour of Ted Ellis’ 400th Commemoration Art Exhibit offers opportunity for dialogue about race, social injustice and police brutality.
Old Dominion University’s College of Arts & Letters , Arts@ODU and the University’s Office of Community Engagement will kick off a Summer Arts Series with a live virtual tour of Ted Ellis’ 400th Commemoration Art Exhibit at Goode Theatre.
The tour of Ellis’ exhibit, which was unveiled in January as one of the University’s events commemorating the 400th anniversary of the first African landing in North America, comes amid worldwide demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25.
Developed exclusively for viewing at ODU, Ellis’s exhibition features more than 20 original pieces that speak to the totality of African American experiences and contributions from the past to the present.
“This exhibition will give us the middle ground to talk about the tough issues that we’re challenged with: race, social injustice, inequality and police brutality,” Ellis said, who noted that the event is happening on Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. “Where are we going and what are we going to do about this? Do we get to engage and talk about policies, reforming laws that have perpetuated oppression and classism and racism? We’re very sophisticated beings. We evolve and get better. We’re just at this point in history that we have to meet this head on right now.”
Ellis, who has created more than 5,000 paintings that capture scenes from Southern churches, courtrooms, families and everyday life of African Americans’ 400-year journey, said the tour will focus on several “anchor” pieces, including:
- "On the Auction Block”
- "Built on Our Backs”
- “The Journey”
- “Colin Kaepernick”
- “Our Time Has Come”, which is a piece he just finished that speaks to the current protests.
He will also discuss his “Free At Last,” which is the official Juneteenth painting but is not part of the ODU exhibition.
During the virtual tour, Ellis will serve as guide for the tour, and a Q&A will follow.
Up to 1,000 people from around the world will be able to view the tour.
The event, which will take place at 4 p.m. on June 19, will also simultaneously live stream on Arts@ODU’s Facebook page (@oduarts) if the webinar capacity is reached.
The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Click here to RSVP.
