Virtual tour of Ted Ellis’ art exhibit offers dialogue on race, police brutality

“This exhibition will give us the middle ground to talk about the tough issues that we’re challenged with: race, social injustice, inequality and police brutality,” Ellis said, who noted that the event is happening on Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. “Where are we going and what are we going to do about this? Do we get to engage and talk about policies, reforming laws that have perpetuated oppression and classism and racism? We’re very sophisticated beings. We evolve and get better. We’re just at this point in history that we have to meet this head on right now.”