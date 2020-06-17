Virginia AG seeks dismissal of lawsuit over Lee statue

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, Monday Jan 27, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Source: Steve Helber)
June 17, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT - Updated June 17 at 9:18 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia’s attorney general says a lawsuit seeking to stop the governor’s plan to remove a large statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond should be dismissed.

Attorney General Mark Herring made that argument in a court filing Tuesday. He also filed a brief opposing the plaintiff’s motion to extend the existing 10-day injunction preventing the statue’s removal.

The lawsuit was filed against Northam by a man described as a descendant of two signatories to a 1890 deed that transferred the statue to the state.

The state’s brief argues the deed does not prevent the governor from removing the statue. A hearing in the case is scheduled for Thursday.

