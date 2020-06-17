Unity parade planned in Highland Springs, Sandston

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A unity parade about love, peace and unity will be held in Highland Springs and Sandston.
Organizers want to ensure the community that this will be a peaceful movement and that any negativity will not be welcomed.
Attendees are encouraged to bring signs and decorate vehicles.
After a lap around Highland Springs has been completed, the parade will move into the Sandston Area going down Nine Mile Road, turning onto Naglee Avenue, going towards Williamsburg Road, turning Left onto Williamsburg Road, going down to the intersection of Williamsburg Road & turning left onto West Street.
Once the parade has reached that point, it will go back down Nine Mile Road headed to the intersection of Nine Mile Road & Airport Drive.
The parade will also be turning onto S. Ivy to go back to the meeting point, Little League Fields.
The meet up time will be on June 26 at 6 p.m. at the Little League Fields’ parking lot located at 300 Read Street to get everyone in position.
