Suspicious death investigation underway in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a suspicious death investigation is underway in Henrico.
On June 16, 2020 around 2:38 a.m., the Henrico Police Department along with Henrico Fire & EMS, responded to the 8500 block of Hanford Drive for the report of a medical emergency.
Detectives say they are investigating this as a suspicious death and will be working with the Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.
According to detectives, there were no signs of foul play nor are they looking for anyone in connection to this investigation.
