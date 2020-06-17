Richmond council member calls for virtual summit, public input for city’s future

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Council Member Kristen Larson is calling for several virtual meetings of the city council to begin discussing a new policy agenda on June 29.
Larson says city leaders should come together to discuss the following:
- Public Safety Reform
- Integrated Emergency Service Response
- Removal of Racist Symbols
- New Approach to Public Budget Input Processes
“I am hopeful that my colleagues will join me in supporting a new dialogue with the goal of finding consensus on issues that are important to our citizens. The result of these meetings will be to promptly and formally introduce new policies that will help guide our city’s future,” Larson said.
She is also asking for city council to waive the rules to allow for additional citizen comment during the next virtual meeting scheduled on June 22.
“We need to encourage safe and constructive input from our city residents and provide an outlet for them to communicate with us about their concerns and vision for our city’s future,” Larson said.
