Resident cleans police references off of J.E.B Stuart monument
A resident of the neighborhood is seen cleaning off police obscenities from the JEB Stuart monument in Richmond. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | June 17, 2020 at 1:19 PM EDT - Updated June 17 at 1:19 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man, who lives in the area of where the monument is located, was seen cleaning off references against the police at the J.E.B Stuart monument in Richmond.

“I think that’s an indecent thing to have in my neighborhood, so I decided to come here and remove it,” he said.

While cleaning off the monument, he said he received both positive and negative responses.

“Close to 20 people came to me shouting obscenities and some of them were shouting, ‘thank yous'”, he said.

The resident however, left behind Black Lives Matter (BLM) as well as “end racism.”

