Republican Party of Virginia calls for Mayor Stoney resignation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Republican Party of Virginia (RPV) has officially called for the resignation of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.
RPV stated the following reasons for the mayor’s resignation:
Botched COVID-19 Response
- Stoney's Coronavirus relief response is not guided by science, harms Richmond-area small businesses, and is not consistent with the rest of the Commonwealth.
Mismanaged Riot Response
- Stoney has allowed rioters and looters to take control of Richmond and create a dangerous, authoritarian war-zone.
- While Stoney allowed rioters to congregate, he has not allowed Richmond citizens to sit inside restaurants.
- Stoney fired his police chief after weeks of hamstringing the Richmond Police Department and encouraging rioters by bending the knee to roving outrage mobs.
“For the good of the City of Richmond and the rest of Virginia, Mayor Stoney should resign immediately,” RPV Chairman Jack Wilson said. “He has failed to guide Richmond through COVID-19, stumbled his way through riots and looting, and purposefully made Richmond an unattractive place for small businesses.”
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.