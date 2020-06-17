Reflecting back on RPD Chief Will Smith’s career after his resignation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After almost six months as Interim Chief, Will Smith officially got the top job around this time last year, but he was no new-comer to the force.
Smith was a second-generation cop, graduating the Richmond Police Academy the same day his father retired.
He was the first chief to climb the ranks of RPD to Chief since 1967 - Smith’s dream job.
“This is the only place I’d want to be Chief because it’s the only place that I know,” Chief Smith said. “I know Richmond, I know the history of Richmond, I know all the communities.”
Coming into the job, Smith said violence in the city was the biggest problem and his focus. But violence would be Chief Smith’s undoing.
The first big gaffe?
The deployment of tear gas on protesters at the Lee monument, long before curfew, and apparently, without justification. Both Richmond Mayor Stoney and Chief Smith would apologize.
But clearly it wasn’t one the crowd was willing to accept.
“I stand with each of you all, with the commitment that we continue to work together to try to make this a better society,” Chief Smith said at city hall after the fourth-day protests after tear gas was deployed on protesters.
Then, the violence Monday night outside RPD Headquarters seemed to be the final straw, especially with two Richmond city council members in the crowd of protesters. Both were puzzled as to why the police needed to use force.
“We saw it. We saw it first hand. It’s troubling,” Mike Jones, Richmond City Councilor said. "I want there to be calm on both sides but I understand and saw personally what took place.”
Following the unrest, Mayor Stoney said he requested Richmond Police Chief Will Smith’s resignation, and he turned it in.
“He has served this city with grace but we are ready to move it in a new direction”, Mayor Stoney says about Chief Smith stepping down.
Major William “Jody” Blackwell will be the Interim Chief of the Richmond Police Department.
Sector 113 Lt. Blackwell has worked for the Richmond Police Department for 16 years.
