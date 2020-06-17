Protesters gather outside of Mayor Stoney’s residential building

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said between 200 and 250 protesters gathered outside of Mayor Levar Stoney’s residential building on Tuesday night.
Officials said they chanted about Stoney and tagged the building with graffiti.
A group of about 20 also entered the building’s lobby briefly before being removed by private security.
“Entering anyone’s residence without permission is irresponsible and uncalled for, and more importantly only undermines the cause of Black Lives Matter,” a statement from the mayor’s office said.
