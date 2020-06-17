Police: Man arrested after stealing wallet at Circle K

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man has been arrested after stealing a wallet at a Circle K store.
On June 16 at approximately 5:38 p.m., Deputy Leckemby responded to the Circle K convenience store at 34 Prosperity Way for a report of a larceny
The victim reported that the previous evening he was in the store to purchase a few items.
After paying for his purchases, the victim turned to leave and put his wallet in his pocket.
Unfortunately, the wallet fell from his pocket and to the floor, as he exited the store.
According to police, video footage reviewed by the deputy and store clerk showed Thomas Schutt, 32, of Stafford, pick up the wallet before exiting the store.
Police say warrants for petit larceny (third or subsequent offense) and credit card theft were obtained from the magistrate, and Schutt was taken into custody.
While making the arrest, the stolen wallet and contents were recovered next to the suspect, police say.
The wallet was returned to the victim and Schutt was ordered held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 secure bond.
