Police investigating two incidents of vandalism

FREDRICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police say they are investigating two incidents regarding vandalism near Fredricksburg Police Department Headquarters.
On May 31 at approximately 12:35 a.m., police say an unknown man poured a flammable fluid on the Fallen Officer Memorial and the front entrance to Police Department headquarters.
Two fires ensued, but were quickly extinguished by the Fredericksburg Fire Department.
There were no injuries caused by the flames.
On June 11, police say a patrol officer observed the front entrance sign was vandalized sometime during the night.
The Fredericksburg Police Department is offering a cash-reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects in either case.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call 540-373-3122.
