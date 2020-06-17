Police identify suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified the suspect injured in an officer-involved shooting in Prince George County.
Police officers opened fire as they attempted to arrest, Lorenzo Lee Tyler Jr., 20, of Colonial Heights, in Prince George County. It happened after police say Tyler charged at officers with his car as they were running after him.
Police say they shot through the suspect’s windshield, struck Tyler and he was taken to the hospital.
“I was coming to Lowe’s and came by and seen all this tape and the police area. I’m trying to figure out what’s going on,” a woman said who didn’t want to provide her name.
It happened on Puddledock Road near Lowe’s around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Police say Tyler, wanted out of Petersburg, was in his car in a nearby parking lot and they surrounded his gray Dodge Charger. That’s when officers say the suspect rammed his car against their cars and got away, so began chasing him.
Officials said the 20-year-old then charged after them while driving and that’s when several officers opened fire. Police said the preliminary investigation shows that five shots were fired.
The police chief said Tyler is known to his officers and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“The suspect was also the target of an ongoing Prince George investigation. That investigation involved guns, drugs, and a prior high-speed pursuit,” Col. W. Keith Early said.
Early also says officers recovered a gun from his car. There is no word if the suspect ever pointed it at officers.
Tyler was taken to Riverside Regional Jail and is being held without bond.
Stemming from a June 9 investigation, Tyler was served the following felony arrest warrants:
- Possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a felony
- Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance
- Eluding police
In connection to the June 17 incident, he was served the following felony warrants:
- Two counts of assault a law enforcement officer
- Possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a felony
- Eluding Police
State police are investigating the officer-involved shooting.
“We want an independent, unbiased agency to come in and get to the proper conclusion regarding this incident,” Early added.
