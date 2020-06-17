National Weather Service seeks opinions on potential elimination of the term “advisory”

Under the proposal, advisories would be replaced with easy to understand, plain language

The National Weather Service is working to simplify their watch/warning/advisory system and has found the term "advisory" is largely misunderstood. (Source: WWBT)
By Nick Russo | June 17, 2020 at 2:03 PM EDT - Updated June 17 at 2:05 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The National Weather Service (NWS) wants your opinion on the potential elimination of weather “advisories”.

This proposal is part of an ongoing effort by the NWS to simplify their hazardous weather products (known as “Haz Simp” for short). In their current system, the NWS believes there are too many different types of watches, warnings, and advisories, which creates confusion.

In the current format, the National Weather Service issues a watch (such as a Winter Storm Watch or Flood Watch) when significant weather is possible, but details and/or timing of the impacts is still uncertain.

A watch could then be converted to a warning if confidence in life threatening weather increases, or an advisory if the threat is more likely to only be an inconvenience. A warning or advisory can also be issued without a watch beforehand.

Based on focus groups the NWS has conducted alongside social scientists, the NWS has found the term “advisory” to be widely misunderstood.

The proposal which is under consideration in their latest survey eliminates the term “advisory” from the equation.

However, the information that is currently relayed in an advisory would NOT go away under this proposal.

The NWS would still issue a message highlighting the threats in a plain language, easy to understand, “what, where, when, and impacts” format.

For example, instead of issuing a “Winter Weather Advisory”, the National Weather Service would highlight “Light snow expected today".

What do you think? The NWS encourages you to fill out a quick survey on the potential elimination of advisories at this link.

Be advised, if the NWS decides to move forward with these changes, the changes would not likely be implemented for roughly 2 years. It will take time to train staff and update policies/procedures for the new system.

