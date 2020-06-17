Honduras president, first lady test positive for COVID-19

June 17, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT - Updated June 17 at 11:37 AM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández has said he and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018 file photo, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, left, stands with his wife Ana Garcia, during the presidential inauguration ceremony for his second term at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Hernández and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, the Central American leader said late Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in a television message. (Source: AP Photo/Fernando Antonio, File)

Hernández said in a television message late Tuesday that over the weekend he began feeling some discomfort and on Tuesday received the test results.

He said it was part of the risk that comes with the job.

Hernández said his symptoms are light and that he’s already starting to feel better. He said he had started what he called the “MAIZ treatment,” which stands for microdacyn, azithromycin, ivermectin and zinc.

He said his wife is asymptomatic and two people who work with them are also infected.

