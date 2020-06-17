HCA Virginia opens health insurance hotline for recently unemployed residents

“Part of our mission is to ensure the health of the communities we serve through our hospitals and healthcare providers,” HCA Capital Division President Tim McManus said. “An important part of that is to be there in times of need and to ensure lack of insurance coverage and fears about the COVID-19 virus do not preclude people from receiving the healthcare they need. This hotline is a tool for us to tend to the overall well-being of our patients and their families, and to remove barriers to seeking lifesaving care in a safe hospital environment.”