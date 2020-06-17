HCA Virginia opens health insurance hotline for recently unemployed residents

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - HCA announced that the company has opened a health insurance hotline for recently unemployed residents who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commonwealth’s most comprehensive provider network has established a hotline to assist those who have lost health insurance coverage to secure temporary coverage while they are unemployed.
Hotline advisors can discuss eligibility and advocacy services appropriate for a variety of scenarios, such as:
- Continuing an employer's existing plan for those who have recently lost a job (COBRA and other options)
- Applying for coverage via a spouse's benefit program
- Resources that may help offset the costs of health insurance
- Medicaid for those that meet certain criteria
- State and federal health insurance exchanges (such as the Affordable Care Act), and how to enroll due to a life changing event like job loss
These services are offered free of charge. HCA Virginia is not representing any other company or selling insurance plans.
“Part of our mission is to ensure the health of the communities we serve through our hospitals and healthcare providers,” HCA Capital Division President Tim McManus said. “An important part of that is to be there in times of need and to ensure lack of insurance coverage and fears about the COVID-19 virus do not preclude people from receiving the healthcare they need. This hotline is a tool for us to tend to the overall well-being of our patients and their families, and to remove barriers to seeking lifesaving care in a safe hospital environment.”
The number to the hotline is 833-867-8771 and is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.