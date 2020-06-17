Hanover deputies search for missing 14-year-old

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old who is believed to be in the metro Richmond area.
Deputies said Destiny Rena Ford was last seen in the area of Lewistown Road and Ashcake Road, southeast of Ashland, on the evening of June 16.
Ford is described as having short brown hair, brown eyes, a lip piercing on the right side, a nose piercing on the right side, being about 5-foot-3 and 250 pounds.
She was last seen wearing black jeans, white shoes and a tie-dye multi-colored hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
