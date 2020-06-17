Forecast: Rain & clouds stick around through the work week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - BELOW normal temperatures for mid-June for the next couple days with the rain chances staying high through the end of the week
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms. An isolated strong storm possible, mainly south of RIC. Highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 90%)
THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid and upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
First Alert: Hot weather returns again just in time for the official start of summer on Saturday.
SATURDAY: First official day of Summer: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 50%)
SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Spotty shower or storm possible in eastern VA. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)
MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
