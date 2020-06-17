Downtown group home feeling effects of Richmond protests

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Violent protests outside of Richmond Police headquarters are impacting a nearby assisted living facility.
Tiffanie’s Manor at Jefferson and Grace streets houses around 90 adults with special needs. Owners said when tensions escalate, residents feel the effects of the chemicals being used to break up the crowds.
“It seeps into the house and for the residents, it’s an irritant to them,” Administrator Josephine Gatling said. “We have the air conditioners on, so it’s just pulling it in. They’re coughing at night.”
Owners have been cleaning graffiti from the premises, but have run into issues.
“The whole front of the building, the doors and the side, F the police and all these things," Gatling said. "When we tried to remove it, we couldn’t remove it because it’s an oil-based substance.”
The long-term care facility has implemented a curfew to make sure the residents don’t blend in with the protesters, since some may or may not understand everything that’s going on.
