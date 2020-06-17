Congresswoman helps get Midlothian man home from India during pandemic

“One of the best resources was Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger’s office. Kristi Black who is her district coordinator sent me an email back within a couple of hours,” Kochar said. “Remember there’s a time difference of 10 hours between India and the U.S. and I got the email from her very detailed, long and personal email and she said ‘Mr. Kochar we are working on your case and we will find every way possible to bring you back home.‘”