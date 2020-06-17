Commonwealth’s Attorney investigating officer who hit protesters with SUV

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin launched an investigation into Saturday’s clash between an officer driving a cruiser and protesters.
Video obtained by NBC12 shows the cruiser jumping the curb to get around the crowd near the Robert E. Lee monument around 9:30 p.m.
In doing so, the police officer seemingly hits a few of them who were blocking the vehicle’s path.
In a social media post, McEachin asked for any and all video the public may have and encouraged first-hand witnesses to reach out.
Following the incident, the Richmond Police Department said the officer in the SUV was attacked, and the vehicle was damaged.
