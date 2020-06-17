Chesterfield conducts mass COVID-19 testing on police, inmates: 15 test positive

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County conducted a mass COVID-19 testing on all sheriff’s office staff and county jail inmates on Monday, June 15. Nearly 500 tests were administered.
Of the staff members who were tested, including court employees, no one tested positive for COVID-19.
“This is an amazing testament to the protocols and procedures we have put in place but also a testament to our staff members adherence to them,” said Karl Leonard, Chesterfield County Sheriff. “The proof is in the results that all of the precautions we have implemented.”
Fifteen out of 200 inmates tested positive for COVID-19, all of which were asymptomatic.
The mass testing brought the total number of positive inmate cases to 41. Only seven inmates had symptoms, which were described as mild.
The Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office said they will not release additional information about the inmates due to medical privacy laws.
“The cooperation during the testing by all inmates was unprecedented and noteworthy,” Leonard said. “Now that we have all of our positive cases confined in the jail it positions us to get control of this and limit cross-contamination.”
