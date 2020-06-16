'We are in a crisis in our city’: Richmond council members who attended protests call for action on community policing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Councilmembers Mike Jones and Stephanie Lynch are asking for Mayor Levar Stoney’s response to the unrest in the city after they attended protests over the past couple of days.
Lynch attended protests outside of RPD headquarters on Sunday night and Jones was at protests downtown on Monday night.
Lynch said she was called out to protests on Sunday night by her constituents who were concerned about a 22-year-old woman who had been arrested by officers. She says about 15 to 20 minutes after she arrived is when police started using tear gas on the crowds.
"It was not warranted at all. And I actually looked across the picket line and I said ‘What are you all doing? Why are you doing this? Why?’” said Lynch in an interview on Monday.
Other reports and social media posts indicate that protesters had thrown objects like water bottles at officers. Richmond’s police chief confirms rocks and other objects were thrown at his officers.
“You will hear said that people threw things. Someone threw a bottle that had liquid into a crowd of officers that was in riot gear - not right, not justified that action. But does the response warrant gassing an entire crowd?” Jones said.
Jones and Lynch are now calling for action to address how policing is done and want to hear from Stoney’s administration.
“We are in a crisis in our city and across the country as it relates to policing in communities that we serve," Jones.
Mayor Stoney, Richmond Police Chief Will Smith and councilmembers are expected to address the unrest at a press conference at 3 p.m.
