RPS asks for input from parents, staff about fall reopening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools is asking for input from parents and staff about how they feel about reopening schools this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The surveys are meant to gather information on everyone’s comfort level with returning to school with social distancing guidelines. There is a separate survey for parents and staff to fill out.
The survey asks parents how likely they are to send their students to school using the following schedules from RPS:
- Schedule 1: AM/PM – Half the students would come in the morning and the other half in the afternoon, with a cleaning break in between.
- Schedule 2: Alternating Days – Half the students would come on Monday and Tuesday and the other half on Wednesday and Thursday, with cleaning on Tuesday evening. Whole class virtual learning would occur on Friday.
- Schedule 3: Alternating Days with Saturday – Half the students would come Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and the other half on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Cleaning would occur on Wednesday evening. (Of course, this schedule would be contingent on a sufficient number of staff volunteering to work on Saturday in lieu of another day of the week.)
- Schedule 4: Alternating Weeks – Half the students would come on Week 1 and then do virtual learning during Week 2; the other half would do the opposite. Then the schedule would repeat. Cleaning would occur each weekend.
It also asks for a recommendation of another schedule if parents have one they would like to suggest and for input on a fully virtual schedule.
The family survey is offered in English and Spanish.
To find a list of survey options, click here.
