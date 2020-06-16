Police searching for driver in hit-and-run crash involving ambulance

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for the pick-up truck driver involved in a hit-and-run crash with an ambulance early Monday morning.
According to police, the private ambulance was heading east on Midlothian Turnpike to take a patient home from a medical facility around 4:30 a.m. When the driver attempted to make a left on Boulders Parkway, it was hit by a driver running a red light.
The ambulance sustained heavy damage to the front of the vehicle but no one was hurt.
After the initial impact, the pick-up truck overturned on the embankment in front of Wawa.
Police say the driver ran from the scene and they have K9 units helping search for the suspect.
