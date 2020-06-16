Police: Henrico man arrested, charged in hit-and-run crash involving ambulance

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say the pick-up truck driver involved in a hit-and-run crash with an ambulance early Monday morning has been arrested and charged.
According to police, the private ambulance was heading east on Midlothian Turnpike to take a patient home from a medical facility around 4:30 a.m.
When the driver attempted to make a left on Boulders Parkway, it was hit by a driver running a red light.
The ambulance sustained heavy damage to the front of the vehicle but no one was hurt.
After the initial impact, the pick-up truck, driven by Shawn Paxton, 27, of Henrico, overturned on the embankment in front of Wawa.
Police say Paxton ran from the scene. K9 units helped in the search for Paxton.
Paxton has been charged with felony hit and run, reckless driving and no seat belt, police say.
