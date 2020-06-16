Petersburg’s first African-American Fire Sergeant passes away

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Sgt. John Tatum, Petersburg’s first African-American Fire Sergeant, has passed away.
Sgt. John Tatum was a firefighter, then moved on to being the first Black Fire Sgt. for the city of Petersburg in 1974.
Sgt. Tatum retired in 1989 due to health reasons.
“His perseverance, and dedication, have opened doors for future black fire officers,” Marlow Jones, former Petersburg Assistant Fire Marshal said. “Today we celebrate his bravery, dedication and his Service to the city of Petersburg Fire Department and the Citizens of Petersburg.”
Funeral services for Sgt. Tatum will be June 19 at 3 p.m. in the Wilkerson Chapel in Petersburg.
