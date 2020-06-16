Petersburg native Trey Songz to host Black Lives Matter, COVID-19 relief events

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Recording artist and Petersburg native Trey Songz will be hosting events in Richmond and Petersburg in support of Black Lives Matter and COVID-19.
Songz is partnering with NBA All-Star Ricky Davis & The Ricky Davis Legacy Foundation, music legend Tony Draper and Pusha T for the “Feed Your City Challenge," which is a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Songz is planning to expand the challenge by hosting a weekend full of events in support of the BLM movement.
Here is a list of the scheduled events:
- Friday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m. - Candle Light Vigil Up at the Robert E. Lee Statue on Monument Avenue
- Saturday, June 20 at noon - Feed Your City Event at 41 South Union Street in Petersburg
- Sunday, June 21 at 9 a.m. - Black Lives Matters Fathers Day Bike Ride with @UrbanCycling at Bryan Park in Richmond
The Feed Your City event will help provide fresh groceries and personal protective equipment for thousands of community members, given out through no-contact drive-thrus.
Mayor of Petersburg Samuel Parham and Deputy Chief of Police Travis Christian will also be in attendance, working with Songz.
Songz has been involved in multiple community protests and charity events through his Angel of Hearts Foundation.
