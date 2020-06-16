Northam: Virginia will not enter Phase Three of reopening this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced during a Tuesday press conference that Virginia will not enter Phase Three of reopening this week.
Northam said that he wants more time to view coronavirus cases before determining the next steps forward for Virginia. Additional details on Phase Three will be released on Thursday.
Northam said COVID-19 case numbers are continuing to trend downward, and the percent of positive COVID-19 tests have dropped to 7.4%.
During a press conference on June 16, Northam said that the Virginia Department of Health would include a greater demographic breakdown of COVID-19 cases. The department will soon track cases among Latino, Asian American and Native American people in Virginia.
Richmond joined the rest of Central Virginia in Phase Two of reopening starting on Friday, June 12.
Northam still stressed that Virginians will be safer at home and that remote work should still be done when possible. He said wearing masks and practicing social distancing is still important, “we know these things work.”
Northam announced all public and private schools will reopen for students for the 2020-2021 year but says “the experience will look different.”
