News to Know: As COVID-19 continues to spread, here’s everything you need to know

The Phase 3 of schools reopening will allow schools to shift to in-person learning for all students, with social distancing guidelines, such as staggered schedules or class schedules that are a blend of in-person and remote. Under the Phase 3 guidelines, schools will need to keep student desk and work stations 6-feet apart, stagger the use of communal spaces, like cafeterias, and offer remote instruction options for students with health challenges.