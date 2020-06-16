New Richmond based company launches in the rental experience space

“On a limited time basis use one and figure out if it’s right for you or how you would use it if you decided to own one," said Blaine Altaffer. He’s the president and CEO of Green Top. He teamed up with the shed to provide new products for you to rent. It’s part of how the new company changed its business model as the pandemic began. Instead of taking gently used products from consumers and renting them out, The Shed is now filled with new products from manufacturers.