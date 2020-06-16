Indoor swimming pools in Richmond will reopen in July

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities (PRCF) announced that indoor swimming pools in the city of Richmond will reopen starting on July 6.
The decision comes after PRCF says they reviewed information from professional associations and guidance from federal and state agencies.
However, outdoor pools will not be reopening at this time. Funding originally allocated for outdoor services will be used to support the Workforce Development Program that was cut from the budget due to the economic cost of COVID-19.
Indoor pools that will be reopening on July 6 will be:
- Swansboro Indoor Pool, 3160 Midlothian Turnpike, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday (will be open for lap swim)
- Bellemeade Indoor Pool, 1800 Lynhaven Avenue, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Learn to Swim classes running each hour)
To reserve time for lap swim or register for a Learn to Swim class, click here.
These classes will be free for the months of July and August only.
PRCF will also change the summer camp model for the 2020 season.
PRCF says they will not be offering traditional summer camps which includes:
- Great Summer Escape Day Camp
- Generation Z Teen Camp
- All About Art Camp
- Summer Dance Intensive
- Outdoor Adventure Camp
However, PRCF will host a free “Summer Fun Pop Up” from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at 20 locations across the city for ages 6 and 12.
Summer Fun Pop Up will be held outdoors and will include games with minimal contact.
Children ages 18 and under would also have an opportunity to eat breakfast and lunch through the USDA Meals for Kids Federal Food Program.
“Choose Your Own Summer Adventure” will be in partnership with Richmond Public Library and other local partners.
Choose Your Own Summer Adventure will offer a virtual summer of art, dance and outdoor education opportunities that can be completed at your convenience.
Parents will have the option of registering their child for a camp in a box pack that will include all materials for art and outdoor education projects.
Age-appropriate classes will be posted on the department’s social media channels.
The Summer Fun Pop Up and Choose Your Own Summer Adventure camps will begin on July 6. Registration will begin on June 22.
