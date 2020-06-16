Hopewell City Public Schools announces revised 2020-21 calendar

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - In response to COVID-19, Hopewell City Public Schools has approved an updated 2020-2021 school calendar.
Officials released the revised calendar Monday morning, saying it strikes a balance between slowing the opening of schools and preserving the year-round school model.
Students will return to school on August 10, and teachers will return one week prior to prepare. Hopewell will continue to have a balanced calendar with optional learning opportunities, called intersessions, in the spring and summer.
Monday night, the school district posted an update on their Facebook page, in order to provide more clarification in response to numerous concerns expressed via social media. School administrators said they are working diligently to develop a formal plan for reopening in accordance to specific guidance from Governor Northam’s office, the Virginia Department of Education, the Virginia Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control.
