Henrico County Public Schools will be closed for Juneteenth

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools announced its closure in observation of Juneteenth.
Because June 19 falls on Friday this year, it is not a workday under the HCPS summer schedule. As a result, the school division will observe the holiday Monday.
The closure will result in minimal changes at HCPS building locations since facilities remain closed for the pandemic and most HCPS employees are working remotely but will provide time off for staff members to observe the holiday.
Juneteenth (June 19) is the annual commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S.
Superintendent Amy Cashwell said in an email to employees Tuesday, that she and the school board hopes to encourage reflection and dialogue and prioritize cultural and historical legacies that have often been marginalized.
“Over the past week, I’ve engaged in several emotional and difficult conversations with employees, students and community members,” Cashwell said in the message. “They’ve shared with me the trauma they are experiencing in light of the recent acts of racism, hate and bigotry seen across our nation, as well about their personal struggles for racial equity within the Henrico County Public Schools organization."
The message contained several links to articles and interviews to encourage discussion and reflection.
