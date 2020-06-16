Forecast: Cool, cloudy and rainy again with more rain to come

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Much BELOW normal temperatures for mid-June for the next several days with the rain chances staying high
TUESDAY: Cloudy with areas of light rain and drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 90%)
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, storms possible in the afternoon Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
First Alert: Hot weather returns again just in time for the official start of summer on Saturday.
SATURDAY: First official day of Summer: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 50%)
SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hot. Spotty shower or storm possible in eastern VA. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
