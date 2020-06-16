7-Eleven donates lunches to veterans, healthcare workers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 7-Eleven Inc. has donated lunches to veterans and healthcare workers of the Central Virginia VA Healthcare System.
The newest 7-Eleven located at 4700 Walmsley Boulevard, opened on June 9, and became the first Virginia location of their new southern-inspired quick-serve fried chicken concept.
“Chicken Worth Crossing the Road For,” Raise the Roost at 7-Eleven, offers a simple menu: made-from-scratch, hand-breaded fried chicken tenders with signature sauces, bone-in and boneless wings, signature chicken sandwiches, and breakfast sandwiches.
7-Eleven says the company has enhanced safety measures and adjusted operations in stores to maintain a safe shopping environment.
At Raise the Roost Chicken & Biscuits, customers can purchase safely pre-packaged staple entrees in grab-and-go hot cases or order for delivery through Postmates to limit contact.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.