Council members say police chief’s resignation is just the first step

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the Richmond Police Department is faced with the task of rebuilding its trust with the community, the resignation of Chief William Smith is seen by many as just the first step in a long road ahead.
"If we can't trust our leader at the helm of our police department, then we can't begin the healing process," Richmond City Council member Stephanie Lynch said.
"The biggest thing that should happen is a move to public safety," added fellow council member Michael Jones. "Not just police work, not just law enforcement, but true public safety, and I believe this begins that process."
Jones and Lynch have spent time at protests in front of police headquarters. Lynch was called to the Sunday rally by constituents after one of the protesters was detained. Both council members went to observe on Monday night.
"I've marched before, protested before," Jones noted. "I think that's the first time I've ever encountered that number of police in riot gear and with the big guns out."
"People were crying and screaming and vomiting and running for their lives," observed Lynch.
The two council members both deemed the show of force unnecessary. Jones called the use of tear gas and rubber bullets on Richmond protesters "anti-American," while Lynch added that it's the latest example of inappropriate response and brutality.
“There has to be another way to deescalate a situation so that innocents are not impacted by something as impactful as tear gas, chemical irritants and flashbangs,” Jones said.
“Using it on civilians, as we say [Monday] night, is just a completely inappropriate response,” Lynch added. “Many would share the same sentiment that it has had the opposite impact of coming to a peaceful resolution.”
Smith's removal is just the first layer. Both Lynch and Jones know that there is a long list of issues still to be addressed.
"We need to take every opportunity that we can to continue to listen to stakeholders, organizers, advocates and members of our black and brown communities to make sure that we are addressing all of the things in totality that we know we need to tackle," Lynch said.
"We have to have an entire overhaul of how we do criminal justice, how we do law enforcement and how we do public safety in the city of Richmond, Virginia," Jones noted.
Councilwomen Kim Gray released a statement as well"
“People in my district and throughout the City have asked me repeatedly for three weeks why there is no end to the violence in their neighborhoods. The looting, fires and roadblocks need to stop immediately.
It now seems that the potential for a further confrontation this weekend is very real and very concerning. I pray for our City’s future and for everyone’s safety in these trying times.
In the short run, I pledge to work with Interim Chief Blackwell and the Richmond Police Department to help ensure public safety this weekend and beyond, until the violence ends.
For the long term, I will work with RPD, City Council, the city administration and members of the public to develop and implement essential police reforms.”
Jones says that Tuesday's development is just the kickoff.
“To think that it begins and ends with resignation, it doesn’t. There are so many other things. The hard work begins right now.”
