Children’s Hospital at VCU scores top 50 rank in U.S. News & World Report

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU was ranked in the U.S. News & World Report’s top 50 best children’s hospitals.
The children’s hospital was ranked among the top 50 in the country in four specialties:
- Urology, #29
- Pulmonology, #29
- Nephrology, #43
- Cancer, #49
“This recognition is a humbling reminder of the work our team does each and every day to give kids the best shot at a healthy future,” said Elias Neujahr, chief executive officer of the Children’s Hospital of Richmond. “We’re honored to be ranked among the nation’s best, not for the accolades, but for what access to this level of care means for kids right here in our community.”
The pediatric hospital is the only facility in Virginia that ranked in cancer treatment, nephrology and pulmonology. The 2020-21 rankings recognized the hospital’s cancer care and urology for the first time, pulmonology a second time and nephrology a fifth time.
“This recognition is a reflection of our team’s dedication to leading quality and safety initiatives that improve pediatric health care, ultimately giving kids the chance to just be kids,” said Jeniece Roane, associate vice president of clinical operations and associate chief nursing officer at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond.
Survival rates, adequacy of nurse staffing, procedure, patient volume, available programs and more are taken into account to determine rankings. The full list of U.S. News & World Report’s Best Children’s Hospital can be found online here.
