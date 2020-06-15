9-year-old Virginia boy finishes running 100 miles for United Way

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ7)-- Nathan Lovell is a 9-year-old boy whose goal was to raise $500 for the United Way of Roanoke Valley by running 100 miles in 30 days.
Saturday, he ran his last three miles at the Cave Spring Middle School track and has soared past his goal by raising $1,900.
"We're very, very proud, our hearts are full that Nathan wanted to do this to help out United Way and the community, and we're very proud of him," Marcie Lovell, Nathan's mother, said.
Nathan told WDBJ7 he feels great now that he's completed all 100 miles.
