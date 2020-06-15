Woman sentenced in deadly Shockoe Bottom hit-and-run

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison in connection to a deadly hit-and-run that happened in Shockoe Bottom.
Shiauna Harris received the following sentences for the charges of malicious wounding, second-degree murder and hit-and-run after a woman was killed and three other people were injured in a hit-and-run.
- 40 years with 20 suspended for second-degree murder = 20
- 10 years with 9 suspended for hit and run =1
- 20 years with 18 suspended for malicious wounding =2
- 20 years with 18 suspended for malicious wounding = 2
On June 26, 2019, a fight broke out outside Image Restaurant and Lounge. That fight trickled onto E. Main Street where several videos later show someone getting hit by a car in the middle of the road. The driver, later identified as Harris, left the scene. Police say Harris was found shortly after a reward was offered for information leading to her arrest.
22-year-old Shanice Woodberry was hit and killed. Her family says she was not involved in the fight outside of the Image.
“I knew this morning would probably be a little rough, seeing her killer in court, her murderer, because that’s what she is,” explained Robin Lewis Woodberry, Shanice’s mother. “Then I look at her and she is just a freaking kid.”
Woodberry says Harris pleading guilty to the charges doesn’t give her any relief.
“Her taking accountability for it now, it’s a little bit late,” she said. “When you go out there and do things, you really have to think about what you do before you do it. She may be spending a really long time locked up, just because she was mad that night. She can’t take it back."
Woodberry says she has no regrets from the 22 years they had together. Woodberry says if she “could do it over," she would have been with Shanice in her final moments.
“I have to live with my girl gone, I have to live with that every day,” she explained. “Shanice was everything.”
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.