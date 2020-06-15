Virginia Lottery will start selling tickets online in July

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Beginning July 1, customers will be able to play popular Virginia Lottery games on their smartphone, tablet or computer.
Mega Millions, Powerball, and Cash4Life® will be availble on valottery.com, along with all new instant-win games. Instant-win games are an online version of scratcher games, but with digital game features and bonus rounds that paper tickets cannot provide. New instant-win games will be added every few weeks, and popular daily draw games such as Pick 3, Pick 4, and Cash 5 will be added within the first year.
“Virginia is the seventh state to offer lottery games online so consumers can play whenever they want wherever they are,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall.
The move to online playing was made possible by legislation passed by the 2020 General Assembly.
“Updating the way we deliver our products will help support our responsibility to generate additional resources for Virginia’s K-12 public schools," said Hall.
Lottery games will continue to be available at more than 5,100 retail stores across Virginia.
