Virginia Lottery will start selling tickets online in July

Mega Millions, Powerball, and Cash4Life® will be availble on valottery.com, along with all new instant-win games. Instant-win games are an online version of scratcher games, but with digital game features and bonus rounds that paper tickets cannot provide. New instant-win games will be added every few weeks, and popular daily draw games such as Pick 3, Pick 4, and Cash 5 will be added within the first year.