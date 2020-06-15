On this day: The months-long siege of Petersburg begins

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On June 15, 1864, one of the first major battles at Petersburg during the Civil War began.
The following 4 days would set the stage for the months-long siege of Petersburg.
Find out why the area was so important to both the Union and Confederacy with the help from the museum curator at the Petersburg National Battlefield Park Emmanuel Dabney, on Episode 2 of Season 1 of the How We Got Here Podcast:
