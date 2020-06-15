Staunton man arrested after two-hour standoff along Greenview Drive

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — A Staunton man was arrested after a two-hour standoff on Sunday evening.
On Monday morning, the Augusta County Sheriff's Office released more details about what happened along Greenview Drive on June 14.
According to the sheriff's office, at 5:56 p.m., deputies responded to the 100 block of Greenview Drive after someone reported a man on the front porch of a home, brandishing a rifle at several of his neighbors across the street.
Callers told 911 that the man, later identified as 55-year-old Dean Kerr, was shouting threats at his neighbors to kill them.
Deputies got to the scene at 6:08 p.m. and say, as they approached Kerr, he refused commands to drop the rifle and retreated inside the home with what, from visual observation, appeared to be a scoped rifle.
The sheriff's office then surrounded the home and alerted neighbors via a reverse 911 call from the Augusta Emergency Communications Center to stay in their homes.
Negotiators and the Augusta County SWAT team arrived to the scene at the request of deputies.
According to the sheriff's office, they spoke with Kerr's relatives and determined the weapon he was armed with was most likely a pellet rifle. Assisted by those relatives, deputies and negotiators successfully got into contact with him over the phone a few times, but they say Kerr refused to surrender or leave the home.
After multiple attempts to have Kerr peacefully surrender failed, at about 7:50 p.m., the Augusta County SWAT team carried out a search warrant and deployed pepper spray canisters into the home.
At that point, they say Kerr appeared at a window at the rear of the home, where he was taken into custody without further incident, ending the standoff.
Investigators recovered and seized a scoped .22 caliber Ruger brand pellet rifle.
Dean Kerr, 55, of Staunton, was charged with brandishing a firearm, air or gas weapon or object similar in appearance; obstructing justice; and disorderly conduct.
He was taken to the Middle River Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.
10 p.m. June 15:
