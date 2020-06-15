St. Jude Dream Home: The Kitchen

(WWBT) - The St. Jude Dream Home is complete and tickets are available for the $500,000 luxury townhome located in Short Pump.
Inside the home, you will find three bathrooms including the master bedroom with his and her closets, two full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, a sky terrace, and so much more! The home is approximately 2,600 square feet.
T.M. Jones Roofing provided 100 percent of the labor and material of the shingles and the standing seam metal roofing.
“We've been teaming up with Style craft homes and helping them with St. Jude projects. It is just a great cause and gives you a great feeling helping out...the children and the families,” said Terry Deeck with T.M. Jones Roofing.
Each ticket $100 ticket purchased for the dream home giveaway is donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Get your ticket today to be eligible to win the townhome and other great prizes. Call (800) 391-2433 for tickets.
